A flood the north will remember

This year, the flood in the north has been the worst in recent memory. And it continues to worsen.

New areas in Kurigram, Sirajganj, Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon, Gaibandha and more are being inundated every day.

In Kurigram, over two lakh people are affected by flooding as the Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, and Dharla rivers are flowing above danger levels.

The Brahmaputra was 67cm above danger level at Chilmari Point, the Dudhkumar 51cm above danger level at Pateshwari Point, and the Dharla 31cm above danger level at Bridge Point as of yesterday morning, according to the Bangladesh Water Development Board.

"Despite a slight decrease in the Brahmaputra's water level, the overall flood situation is worsening due to rising water levels in the Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers," said Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of BWDB in Kurigram.

Floodwaters from the Dudhkumar caused a 120-metre dyke collapse in Nageshwari upazila, inundating 17 villages and affecting at least 3,000 families. Many residents have taken refuge on higher ground with their belongings and cattle.

The floodwaters have also damaged vast areas of croplands and Aman paddy seedbeds.

Temporary shelters have been opened for flood victims, and efforts are underway to check water flow through the collapsed dyke by dumping sand-filled geo-bags.

"The dyke will be repaired in the dry season," said Rakibul.

In Lalmonirhat, floodwaters from the Dharla River have affected three unions in the shoal areas under Sadar upazila, leaving more than 5,000 people waterlogged. The Dharla was flowing 18cm above danger level at Shishulbari Point yesterday morning, according to BWDB officials.

In Sirajganj, at least 83,000 people from around 18,000 families have been marooned due to the Jamuna River's flooding.

A total of 34 unions in the district have become inundated, and 6,497 hectares of croplands are submerged.

Additionally, 57 primary schools have become waterlogged.

The Jamuna was flowing 54cm and 61cm above danger level at Kazipur Point and Sirajganj Hard Point, respectively.

In Thakurgaon, low-lying areas have been inundated as the Tangon River swelled over the past two days due to downpours and upstream water. At least 800 families in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila are marooned, with around 200 families taking shelter in educational institutions.

Floodwaters have damaged embankments and roads in the upazila, with the most affected areas from DC slum, Monshipara, Khalpara, Senua, Chanmaripara, Rajagaon, Akcha, Mohammadpur, and Nargoon unions.

Local administration has started distributing food materials among flood victims at temporary shelters. "Measures have been taken to address the damage to the river embankment at Kharibari and Collegepara," said Golam Zakaria, executive engineer of BWDB in Thakurgaon.

Officials from the Local Government Engineering Department and Thakurgaon municipality are working to repair the damaged roads. The floodwater is expected to recede if there is no further rain in the coming days.