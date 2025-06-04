Flood situation worsens across Sylhet division

The flood situation across Sylhet division has deteriorated further as more low-lying areas were inundated, leaving thousands of people marooned.

The Surma, Kushiyara and Manu rivers were flowing above the danger level at five points in Sylhet and Moulvibazar. Manu river's water level, however, has been showing downward trend over the past 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Google satellite data shows that low-lying areas are inundated in Zakiganj, Kanaighat, Jaintiapur, Beanibazar, Golapganj, Balaganj, Osmaninagar, Fenchuganj, Dakshin Surma and Bishwanath upazilas of Sylhet.

It also shows that parts of Moulvibazar's Barlekha, Juri, Kulaura and Rajnagar upazilas, and Sunamganj's Jagannathpur, Shalla and Chhatak upazilas are submerged.

In Dakshin Konagaon of Moulvibazar's Juri upazila, about 15 feet stretch of the Juri river embankment broke last night, causing water to enter and inundate some 40-50 houses in Konagaon and neighbouring areas, said Imtiaz Gafur Maruf, a member of Fultala Union Parishad.

Parts of the Kapnapahar Tea Garden, Hafizi, and Dakshin Sagarnal areas were also submerged under two to three feet of water, said locals.

Meanwhile, many are still stranded in several areas of the district as the water level is yet to recede, said officials.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh Water Development Board, flood situation in Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Sunamganj is likely to deteriorate further in the next 48 hours with increase in water levels of Surma and Kushiyara rivers.

In Sylhet division, highest rainfall of 64mm was recorded in Maheshkhola area under Sunamganj's Madhyanagar upazila.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershower in Sylhet division till today.