Flood situation unchanged in the north

Over 1.60 lakh marooned in Kurigram, Lalmonirhaat; 400 families stranded in Rangpur

The flood in the north remains unchanged.

In Kurigram, the Brahmaputra, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers continue to flow above the danger level, while the water of Teesta and other rivers are rising.

The flood situation also remains unchanged in three unions along the Dharla river shoal in Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila.

The Kurigram District Relief and Rehabilitation Office reports that all nine upazilas of the district have been affected, impacting 1,35,939 people from 40,000 families.

Only 2,395 people have taken shelter in 404 flood shelters.

Local administration has distributed 397 tonnes of rice, Tk 21.85 lakh in cash, and 21,330 packets of dry food to affected individuals.

An additional 1,079 tonnes of rice and Tk 23.5 lakh in cash are reserved for future needs.

In Lalmonirhat, 25,000 people from 7,000 families are affected.

Tk 5 lakh, 100 tonnes of rice, and 500 packets of dry food have been provided as relief.

Water Development Board officials said the Brahmaputra at Chilmari point is flowing 56cm above the danger level, Dudhkumar at Pateshwari 39cm, and Dharla at Bridge Point in Kurigram 32cm above the danger level.

In Lalmonirhat, the Dharla at Shimulbari point is 16cm above the danger level, while the Teesta is 32cm below the danger level at Teesta Barrage's Dalia point.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Kurigram, said the flood situation is expected to persist due to water rushing in from upstream India.

Meanwhile, many flood victims said they were yet to receive any government assistance.

Lutfar Rahman, 60, of Char Madhya Kadmatla in Kurigram Sadar, said they have been living amid floodwater since last Tuesday and have not received any government or private relief assistance till yesterday.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif assured that they have enough stock of relief aid and that materials are being distributed through upazila and union parishads.

Meanwhile in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur, villages in Shahidbagh, Tepamadhupur, Balapara, and Haragach unions went under water on Sunday, affecting approximately 400 families, said Ahsan Habib Sarkar, the upazila project implementation officer.

Many residents have moved their children, elderly, and livestock to higher ground.

In Char Dushmara, a government primary school halted classes due to flooding.

Additionally, a bamboo bridge over the Manas river, a branch of the Teesta, was washed away by strong current.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, Teesta was flowing just 0.19cm below the danger level as of 3:00pm yesterday.

Kaunia Upazila Executive Officer Mahidul Haque stated they are closely monitoring the rising water levels and have taken all necessary precautions.