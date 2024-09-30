Flood situation in Teesta shoals remains unchanged despite water receding

Although floodwaters have begun to recede, the flood situation in Teesta shoal in parts of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram remains unchanged.

Prolonged rainfall and water inflow from upstream India have caused the Teesta river to overflow, inundating vast areas, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

Over 60,000 people from 15,000 families across 21 unions in five upazilas of Lalmonirhat, as well as four unions in three upazilas of Kurigram, remain stranded, according to Water Development Board (WDB) sources.

Officials from the WDB reported that water levels in the Teesta river began to recede around 10:00pm yesterday. At 6:00am today, water at the Dalia point was flowing 20 cm below the danger level, while at Kaunia point, it was 6 cm below the danger level. Other rivers in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Jinjiram, and Gangadhar, was below the danger levels.

Photo: Dilip Roy

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of the WDB in Lalmonirhat, said that the floodwaters have started to retreat from affected areas. "The overall flood situation is expected to improve by Tuesday," he said.

Many affected families have abandoned their homes, seeking refuge on government roads and WDB embankments. Thousands hectares of croplands, including Aman and vegetable fields, have been submerged.

Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Kurigram, reassured that the floodwaters would not cause significant damage to the Aman crops. However, he warned that if water does not fully recede by Tuesday, early winter vegetable crops may suffer.

Asma Begum, 40, of Gatiashyam village in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila, told The Daily Star that her family sought refuge on the WDB dam after floodwaters entered their home yesterday. "We spent a sleepless night in a polythene-wrapped hut on the dam. Some water has receded, and if the Teesta doesn't rise again, we hope to return home by Tuesday."

Photo: Dilip Roy

Solaiman Ali, 60, from the same village, voiced concern over the local community clinic, which has become vulnerable due to erosion. "The clinic could be swallowed by the Teesta river at any time. We cannot access it as there is floodwater surrounding it," he added.

Nazir Uddin, 65, a farmer from Char Gokunda village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, said the untimely flood has left many disoriented. "Floodwaters started receding from our house but still there is 2-3 feet of water inside the house. After the floodwater comes down, the river will start eroding. We're not worried about the Aman crops, but we are concerned about the vegetables submerged under the water," he said.

Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner HM Raqib Hayder confirmed that relief materials are being distributed among the waterlogged families in Teesta shoal.