Flood situation slightly improves in Chattogram

Flood situation has improved slightly in different upazilas of Chattogram as the district experienced no heavy rain in the past 24 hours till 8:00am today.

However, people in many unions under Mirsarai and Fatikchhari upazilas are still stranded due to floodwater.

According to locals and officials of Fatikchhari upazila administration, several hundred people in the upazila became homeless due to the flood.

Despite the flood water receding in the areas, these people could not return to their respective homes as those were damaged by floodwater.

Contacted, Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Fatikchhari upazila, said flood water receded in most of the areas in the upazila today, adding, "Only two unions—Suabil and Harualchhari—are still under water."

He said over 600 families of the upazila have lost their homes due to the flood. "We have primarily confirmed that a total of 600 clay and thatched houses have been completely damaged due to flood," he said, adding, "We will sit in a meeting with all officials of the concerned government offices in the upazila to estimate the total damages in the upazila due to flood."

However, according to sources in the Fatikchhari upazila agriculture office, over 20,611 hectares of agricultural land have been affected in the upazila due to flood.

Meanwhile, despite the slight improvement in the flood situation in Mirsarai upazila, the people of six unions -- Katachara, Ichhakhali, Osmanpur, Hinguli, Korerhat and Dhum -- are still trapped in water, local sources said.

Although flood water has receded slightly in Karer Hat Hinguli unions on the east side of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, the people in the area have not been able to return home yet.

Mirsrai UNO Mahfuza Jerin told The Daily Star that the flood situation has improved some places in Mirsrai upazila, adding, flood water started receding since yesterday and people were returning their homes from shelter centres.

"However, there are still people at different shelters," she said, adding, "Their food is being provided by the government."