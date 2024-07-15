Flood situation improves slightly

The ongoing flood situation in Kurigram and Sirajganj districts has improved to some extent as floodwater has started to recede.

In Kurigram, water levels in the Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, and Dharla rivers have begun to decrease, leading to a reduction in flooding in many affected areas.

As of yesterday, the water levels of Dudhkumar and Dharla had fallen below the danger level, while the Brahmaputra's water level, although reduced, remained above the danger level, said Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board in Kurigram.

"Although most areas are still inundated, the flood situation is expected to improve further as the Brahmaputra's water continues to recede," he added.

Many flood victims who had sought refuge in shelters and embankments have started returning to their homes since Saturday.

In Sirajganj, the Jamuna River was flowing 8cm below the danger level at Kazipur Point and 19cm above the danger level at Sirajganj Hard Point as of yesterday noon, according to BWDB sources.

"Water levels have been reducing at all points over the past three days. Although the Jamuna is still flowing above the danger level at Sirajganj Hard Point, we expect it to come down below the danger level in the next two to three days," said Md Nazmul Islam, sub-divisional engineer of the Water Development Board in Sirajganj.

However, most areas remain inundated, and residents have yet to return to their homes from shelters and higher grounds.

"If the Jamuna's water continues to recede, it will take around a week for floodwater to be removed from the affected areas," the BWDB official noted.

Md Akhtaruzzaman, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Sirajganj, said they were assessing the damages sustained across the district.