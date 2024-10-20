Flood resilience: US provides water rescue gears to Bangladesh fire service

The United States today handed over lifesaving water rescue equipment, hazardous material protection equipment, and medical supplies to Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD) to strengthen flood resilience capacity of Bangladesh's local communities.

"It shows our strong partnership with Fire Service and Civil Defense and our continued investment in building resiliency in the local communities of Bangladesh," said Deputy Head of Mission of the US embassy Megan Bouldin.

She made the remarks while handing over the supplies at the FSCD training complex at Mirpur in the capital.

Photo: BSS

Bouldin said the US government has partnered with the FSCD in the last 5 years, conducting many Medical First Responder Training Seminars throughout the country.

"They have trained over 200 FSCD personnel in first aid and trauma response procedures, augmenting their existing skill," she added.

The swift water rescue equipment consists of 8 inflatable boats, 110 floatation devices, and other essential tools, provided to the FSCD today. The equipment would be utilised during a flood response.

Additionally, there are over 120 disposable coveralls, which will protect FSCD personnel during a response involving chemicals that pose a risk to health or safety.

One hundred medical bags provided today include trauma response kits, allowing FSCD personnel to effectively respond to emergency situations that involve massive bleeding, respiratory issues, hypothermia, and major fractures.

All of these items provided can be easily stored, are highly mobile and rapidly deployable, which bolsters the operational readiness of the FSCD, ensuring a quick and more effective response, saving countless lives across the nation.

"Today is yet another example of how we value our decades of friendship and our commitment to strengthening the bonds between us," said Bouldin.

FSCD Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal presided over the event.

Later, Director of US Civil Military Support Element PACOM Augmentation Team Captain Joshua R Wells told reporters that the US looks to build the resiliency within the communities of Bangladesh and save lives that can be prevented during disaster.

"The swift water rescue equipment that we're donating today is a sign of our strong partnership (with Bangladesh) and is designed to enhance the response effectiveness of FSCD during swift water emergencies, whether manmade or natural disaster," he said.