Flood relief: War Courses Foundation donates Tk 6.5 lakh

Members of the Bangladesh War Courses Foundation (BWCF), comprising veterans of the 1971 Liberation War, have contributed Tk 6,52,000 towards relief efforts for flood-affected people in Bangladesh.

The veterans were joined by their children in this humanitarian endeavour, with additional funds expected to be raised in the coming days, according to a BWCF press release.

The collected funds were formally handed over to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Logistics Area at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday by the president of the BWCF, Col (retd) Aminul Islam, along with Maj Gen (retd) Jamil D Ahsan BP, the release said.

The Bangladesh Army has been supervising the relief operations in the country.