Flood damages new embankment

Locals question quality of work

A flash flood on June 20 in the Teesta shoal of Gobordhan area under Mahishkhocha union, Lalmonirhat, reportedly caused significant damage to a newly constructed embankment. This raised concerns among locals about the quality of the work.

Bangladesh Water Development Board implemented the around Tk 49.35 crore project to construct the 2,450-metre Teesta river protection embankment between January 2022 and June this year.

A total 4,55,284 concrete blocks were used to construct the embankment in eight packages, said BWDB officials in Lalmonirhat.

However, locals alleged that the project, supervised by an influential Awami League leader, was not properly executed.

They claimed contractors sold extracted sand and used inferior materials.

Ershad Hossain, representative of contractor firm Rupantar Traders, denied major damage, stating, "Only six or seven concrete blocks became loose. Those are being repaired."

Riyadul Islam, sub-divisional engineer of BWDB in Lalmonirhat, echoed him.

"The contractor is working on the repairs as well as constructing a u-drain so that water from inside can flow into the river easily. The project is being implemented as per design," he said.