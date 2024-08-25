Flood damages 462km roads in 12 districts

At least 462 kilometres of roads under Roads and Highways Department (RHD) got affected due to the ongoing floods in 12 districts, according to the department's preliminary reports.

Between August 20 and 22, 111 roads were affected in these areas, RHD officials said.

Of the affected roads, 90.63km are national highways, 52.88km are regional highways, and 318.70km are district roads.

The affected districts include Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari.

The extent of damage may increase once a final report is prepared, they said.

According to the report, heavy rainfall and water flowing from upstream have submerged many roads, while strong currents have washed away sections of others. Potholes have also developed on several roads due to the flood.

Around 10 kilometers of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Chauddagram area of Cumilla was inundated, and landslides have disrupted communication in hilly regions.

Zikrul Hassan, superintending engineer (maintenance circle) of RHD, said the leave of all officials and staff at RHD field offices in the flood-affected areas has been canceled.

"We are working hard to keep the road network usable. The full extent of the damage will be known once the floodwaters recede," he added.