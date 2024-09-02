Flood damages 25,773 houses in Moulvibazar

Nurun Begum, 65, stood by the embankment on Manu river in Mierpara village under Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar near the border with India, with a blank look towards the place where her mud hut stood even a few days back.

"After onrush of water from upstream swelled the river on August 22, it breached a portion of the 500-metre embankment, causing a flashflood that washed away my mud hut, leaving me homeless," she said.

She added, "I have no means to repair my house. I am mostly passing my days on the embankment. Occasionally, someone would offer me a place to stay temporarily, but that is not how I want to live by for the rest of my days."

Nurun Begum is not alone. The flashflood on August 22 swept away numerous houses in several areas under Tillagaon union, including Mierpara, Hajipur, Sodrabad and Chaksalan villages, leaving many people homeless.

Sujan Mia, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver from Mierpara village, is one of them.

"The flood washed away my house as well as those of my two brothers within a few hours after the embankment was breached on August 22, and also damaged houses of my three other brothers significantly," he said.

Shamim Ahmed, a day labourer, also lost his home and has been living on the embankment with his family.

More than 2,500 families were affected in the flood, with many of them belonging to marginalised families and unable to repair their houses without assistance, said Shimul Ali, project implementation officer of Kulaura upazila.

Visiting the areas recently, this correspondent observed that, even though floodwaters receded since August 26, many residents were still living in makeshift shanties on higher grounds and embankment, while some others took shelter at their relatives' houses.

Livestock such as cows, buffaloes, and goats were seen kept on the riverbank.

The flood also inundated vast stretches of paddy fields and vegetable plantations, causing extensive damages.

Low-income individuals, including fishermen and day labourers, are concerned over their livelihoods as they are left with no work amid the ongoing situation. Those involved in animal husbandry are facing acute shortage of food for their livestock.

Contacted, Mohammad Sadu Mia, relief and rehabilitation officer in Moulvibazar, said, "A total 25,773 houses have been damaged by flood during this time. Of those, 16,987 were damaged in July and 8,786 in late August. Most of those were mud huts or semi-mud wall houses."

"Detailed assessment of the damages sustained is still underway. A report has been sent to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief requesting allocation of fund for repair and reconstruction of the affected houses," he added.