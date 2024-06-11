Flood damages 200km of roads in Sylhet

Since May 27, Sylhet has faced severe flooding due to relentless rain, wreaking havoc on its transportation infrastructure. Estimates indicate that road damages across the district have already reached Tk 200 crore, a figure expected to rise.

In Gowainghat upazila, Mohammad Manik Mia from Baurbagh described how the flooding submerged most of the roads, leaving behind large potholes that disrupt traffic and raise concerns about accidents.

Commuters now face higher fares when using CNG-run vehicles due to the poor road conditions.

Raihan Ahmed, a CNG-run vehicle driver, highlighted the challenge of navigating the pothole-ridden roads, which often results in vehicle damage. The situation has strained his livelihood, with repair costs outweighing his income from fares.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and Roads and Highways Department (RHD) reported that 12 out of 13 upazilas in Sylhet have been affected by flood.

The situation is improving, but the conditions were severe in Gowainghat, Zakiganj, Jaintapur, Companiganj, and Kanaighat upazilas. Many roads in these areas were closed for several days due to damage.

According to LGED, approximately 160km of roads in Sylhet have been damaged, costing around Tk 118.70 crore. The RHD reported that 40km of roads have been damaged, incurring a loss of Tk 84 crore.

Affected roads include the Shari-Gowainghat, Darbast-Kanaighat, Companyganj-Chatak, Fenchuganj-Manikona, and the Sylhet-Tamabil roads in Jaintapur.

KM Faruq Hossain, executive engineer of LGED Sylhet, said the full extent of the damage will not be known until the water recedes completely. So far, approximately 160km of roads under LGED's jurisdiction have been damaged, causing a loss of Tk 118.7 crore.

Amir Hossain, executive engineer of RHD in Sylhet, said 40km of roads have been damaged, causing a loss of Tk 84 crore. Temporary repairs have been made to the most damaged roads to allow vehicular movement. Permanent repairs will take time and require further inspection and allocation of funds.