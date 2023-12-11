Flights at Saidpur airport halted for over three hours due to dense fog

Flight operations at Nilphamari's Saidpur Airport remained suspended for three and a half hours since this morning due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

According to the Met office of Saidpur airport, the temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius this morning, the lowest recorded temperature in Nilpgamari so far this winter. The temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Lokman Hakim, in-charge of the airport's Met office, said neither flight arrivals nor departures were be possible till 1:00pm, following poor visibility due to dense fog.

The visibility at the airport was recorded at only 50 metres in the morning. Visibility of at least 1,500 metres is required for regular flight operations, the Met office in-charge said.

Acting Manager of Saidpur Airport Mojibur Rahman said that following today's poor visibility, arrival of three flights of Novo Air, US Bangla and Bangladesh Biman were delayed although the first flight of Novo Air was scheduled to land at 9:30am followed by flights of US Bangla and Bangladesh Biman.

The flight operations at the airport resumed at 1:00pm when fog started to clear, Mojibur said.

Yesterday, the same three morning flights were delayed due to dense fog, he said.

Even the departure of a Novo Air flight scheduled for 8:30pm was cancelled last night, he added.

Airport sources informed that the timetable of morning flight operations was rescheduled for 9:30am from the previous 8:30am for winter.