Flight Lieutenant Towkir laid to rest in Rajshahi

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar was laid to rest in his hometown Rajshahi. Photo: Star

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who died after an Air Force jet he was piloting crashed into a school building inside the Milestone College campus in Dhaka's Uttara yesterday, was laid to rest in his hometown Rajshahi today.

The first Namaz-e-Janaza of the officer was held with full military honours at the Kurmitola Parade Ground around noon.

His body arrived in Rajshahi around 3:20pm.

From there, it was first taken to his family home in the Upashohor area, where relatives, neighbours, and well-wishers gathered to bid him farewell.

Later, the second janaza was held at Rajshahi District Stadium at 4:30pm.

Following that, he was buried at Sapura Graveyard around 5:00pm.

According to his family, Sagar was admitted to Pabna Cadet College in class seven in 2010.

In 2016, he had joined the Bangladesh Air Force.

Sagar's wife, Nijhum, is a teacher at a private university in Dhaka.

His grandfather, a retired teacher, expressed deep grief, "My grandson was a very good boy. He got married just a few days ago. They had just started a new life together. But now my granddaughter-in-law has been left alone. This was Sagar's first solo flight. We were so happy. But suddenly, this tragedy happened. Everything is over now."

Monirul Islam, vice-principal of Pabna Cadet College, where Sagar was once a student, shared his memories, "He had immense respect for his teachers. Even after graduating from Cadet College, he used to visit us whenever he had time."

Following the crash, Flight Lt Towkir Islam Sagar of the 35 Squadron, 76 BAFA course, was rescued and rushed to the Combined Military Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Towkir reportedly completed his first 100 hours of flight training on a PT-6 aircraft during his cadet years. He later served with the 15th Squadron, logging approximately 60 hours of flight time, before joining the 35th Squadron.