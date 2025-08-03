Flight Expert 'scam': case filed, three staffers arrested

Police have arrested three staffers of Flight Expert, a popular online travel agency in Bangladesh, in a case filed over the embezzlement of crores of taka from customers, after its managing director reportedly went into hiding.

The arrestees are: Sakib Hossain, head of finance; Sayeed Ahmed, chief commercial officer; and AKM Sadat Hossain, chief operating officer, said Mezbah Uddin, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station.

The OC said a customer, Bipul Sarker, filed the case with Motijheel Police Station last night, accusing five persons -- the three arrestees, Flight Expert MD Salman Bin Rashid Shah Sayeem, and his father MA Rashid.

Police are trying to arrest the other accused, the OC said.

Earlier, Sayeed Ahmed, on behalf of Flight Expert employees, has filed a general diary (GD) with the police station after MD Salman allegedly went into hiding.

In the GD, Sayeed alleged that the MD had fled the country, informing staff through the agency's WhatsApp group. Upon arriving at the office today, he found Salman absent, the GD says.

"Financial transactions involving customers are now at risk, and some of them have started threatening the staffers," Sayeed mentioned in the GD.

Yesterday, social media was flooded with outrage and concern after users noticed that the Flight Expert website had become inaccessible.

Many clients expressed fears over the status of their bookings and future travel plans in posts across various platforms.