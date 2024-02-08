Flat owner, wife sent to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker to jail in a case over the death of a teenage house help who fell from their residential building in the capital's Mohammadpur on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque passed the order rejecting the bail appeal filed by defence lawyer Ashraf Ul Alam.

The court also rejected the police petition for a five-day remand to interrogate the couple in custody.

However, the magistrate asked Sub-inspector Nazmul Hasan of Mohammadpur Police Station, also the case's investigation officer, to question them at the jail gate within three days.

House help Preeti Uran, 15, from Moulvibazar, died after she fell through the opening of the windowpane on the eighth floor of the couple's flat around 8:00am on Tuesday.

Shortly after the incident, police took Ashfaqul and Tania into custody.

Police produced them before the court yesterday after the victim's family filed a case under section 304(a) of the penal code, which deals with death caused by negligence.

Meanwhile, Preeti's body was handed over to her parents yesterday after an autopsy at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.