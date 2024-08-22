Flash floods: Operations of 26 trains suspended

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has suspended the operation of 26 trains as railway tracks got damaged at several points due to flash floods in different districts of BR's east zone.

The trains were scheduled to operate on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet, Dhaka-Cox's Bazar, Chattogram-Sylhet, Chattogram-Jamalpur and Chattogram-Bhuyapur routes.

Besides, BR decided to move five more trains, which got struck at different points due to the flash floods, back to nearby stations and if possible, to the trains' base stations, said Nahid Hasan Khan, director (public relations) of Bangladesh Railway.

The decision came as rail tracks at different sections under the east region of BR have been damaged badly by flood waters.

The affected sections are the Fazilur-Kalidah section on the Dhaka-Chattogram route and the Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route.

Besides, train movement through the Khoai river bridge became risky as flood water almost touched the girder on the Shayesthaganj-Laskarpur section on the Dhaka-Sylhet route.