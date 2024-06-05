Flash flood in Sylhet: situation improves, 2.35 lakh still stranded

The flood situation in Sylhet has slightly improved since this morning.

However, around 2.35 lakh people from 303 villages are currently flood-trapped in the district's Zakiganj and Kanaighat upazilas, according to the district administration.

As of 9:00am today, the Surma river was flowing 56 centimetres (cm) above the danger level at Kanaighat point in Sylhet.

The river was flowing 69 cm above the danger level at the same point yesterday. However, the waterbody is flowing below the danger level in the city, according to the Water Development Board (WDB).

Besides, 56 millimetres (mm) of rain was recorded at the same time, as per the local met office.

Meanwhile, the Kushiyara river in Zakiganj's Amalshid was flowing 21 cm above the danger level, 3 cm lower than yesterday, Dipak Ranjan Dash, executive engineer of WDB in Sylhet told our Moulvibazar correspondent this morning.

Yesterday, police recovered an unidentified body of a girl from the flood waters near Gadirashi village in Zakiganj Sadar union parishad. No missing case has been reported so far, said Sukanta Chowdhury, inspector (investigation) of Zakiganj Police Station.

The body has been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College for autopsy. Legal action in this regard will be taken, the inspector added.