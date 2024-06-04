Flash flood in Sylhet: one lakh more stranded in seven hours

Despite a drop in the rainfall in Meghalaya, the number of flood-trapped victims continues to rise in Sylhet as 28 of its total 42 wards remain inundated.

According to the district administration, 761 villages under 10 of the district's 14 upazilas were flooded until 3:00pm yesterday, leaving around 6.14 lakh people trapped. The number of affected villages reached 832 in a few hours, taking the number of affected people to 7.38 lakh by 10:00pm.

Sylhet recorded 52 millimetres (mm) rain, while Cherrapunji witnessed 30mm of rain in 24 hours till 9:00am today, as per the Met department.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

According to the Met office, Sylhet witnessed 214mm rain in 24 hours till 6:00pm yesterday and Cherrapunji recorded 122mm during the same period.

As of 9:00am today, the Surma river was flowing 5 centimetres (cm) above the danger level, said Dipak Ranjan Dash, executive engineer of Water Development Board in Sylhet.

"Our neighbours are leaving home as our area remains submerged in waist-deep water. There is no gas, electricity, or food in any of the houses. We have been waiting for help to reach, but to no avail," said Sajidur Rahman, a resident of Sylhet city.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Meanwhile, the Sylhet City Corporation has opened around 554 shelters for the flood victims, said its public relations officer Sajlu Lashkar.

Besides, various councillors are providing shelter to the affected in their homes, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

"The low-lying wards were submerged after water from the overflowing Surma filled the city canals. However, the city corporation has taken all necessary precautions to address the flood situation," the PR officer added.