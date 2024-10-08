Flash flood: 67,520 marooned in Sherpur, Netrokona, and Mymensingh

A total of 67,520 people are marooned amid flash floods in Sherpur, Netrokona, and Mymensingh.

Five upazilas each in Sherpur and Netrokona and three others in Mymensingh are severely affected, with their combined number of flood victims being 232,290, according to a release from the press wing of the Chief Adviser's Office.

According to the press release, the natural calamity has claimed eight lives so far, including four men and two women—all residents of Sherpur. However, the situation there and in Mymensingh has improved as the Bhugai and Netai rivers are now flowing below the danger level.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra in Mymensingh has swelled but is still flowing below the danger mark.

The overall flood situation in Netrokona has also improved, with its four rivers now flowing below the danger level. However, the Undakhali is still flowing above the danger threshold.

A total of 1,517 people and 948 cattle are currently taking refuge in 124 shelter centres across the three districts. Additionally, twenty medical camps are operational in these districts for necessary medical assistance.