Fix power, water bills based on area, income

PM tells last Ecnec meeting of this term; 44 projects approved

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday directed to fix area and income wise electricity and water bills to reduce government subsidy.

The PM directed this during the last meeting of the Executive Committee on the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in the present term of the government, Planning Minister MA Mannan said while briefing journalists.

"While a cleaner gets electricity and water at subsidised rates, Mr Mannan as a minister also gets those at the same rate, which is not justifiable," the minister quoted the PM as saying.

The PM said this is why bills of water and electricity have to be fixed area-wise, income-wise and family-wise, and directed the authorities concerned to take initiative in this regard.

The country has to come out of the subsidy gradually, she added.

The planning minister said it may not be possible to start working on all the projects approved at yesterday's Ecnec meeting as the Election Commission could announce schedules for the next parliamentary election anytime.

In that case, the next government will start implementing the projects, he added.

At yesterday's meeting, 44 projects with a total cost of Tk 39,344 crore were approved, of which, Tk 7,579 crore will come from foreign funds.

Regarding the approval spree of projects ahead of the national election, Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmaker said the projects which were approved yesterday were not related to the election.

"Fourteen of the total projects are revised ones. If those were not approved then their implementation might have stopped," he said.

Besides, eight are foreign-funded. If those were not approved then their loan agreements might have been cancelled, he added.

One of the projects approved yesterday is to enhance the capacity of Dhaka Metropolitan Police by purchasing 470 security equipment, including explosive trace detector, bomb blast bean, and under equipment search mirrors, at a cost of Tk 114 crore, of which Japan will provide Tk 39 crore.

Also, a Tk 4,440 crore project "Extended Dhaka Water Supply Resilience", the first project in Bangladesh to be funded by the New Development Bank, was approved.

The NDB, formerly known as the Brics Development Bank, will provide 78 percent funds for the project to establish a 40-kilometre transmission network and a 1,575-km distribution network, while 170 deep tube wells will be set up at different parts of the capital.

Besides, a Tk 1,181 crore project on "Improvement of Urban Public Health Preventive Services" was approved to strengthen the existing mosquito control unit of the Local Government Division with adequate technical support, equipment, human resources and training.

The World Bank will provide Tk 1,073 crore of the project cost.