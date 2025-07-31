Fix domestic fault lines to safeguard strategic autonomy, foreign policy experts urge

Foreign policy experts and politicians have called for fixing the divisive politics, economy and human rights to maintain Bangladesh's strategic autonomy in the increasingly bipolar world.

They said many countries of the developing world face enormous challenges in balancing foreign relations because of the US and China-led blocs.

The observations came at a dialogue on Bangladesh's foreign policy, organized by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka today. "The world is certainly getting bipolar. How we will navigate it will depend on our internal strength," said Bangladesh Enterprise Institute Chairman and former ambassador M Humayun Kabir.

He said in Bangladesh, there is a tendency toward internal conflict, which is a major reason for failing to establish a strong foreign policy. Also, political actors often use external forces to undermine their opposition.

He said the US reviews foreign and defence policies every four years, but Bangladesh made minor changes only in two instances since 1972.

Bangladesh heavily depends on RMG for export earning, he said calling for diversifying the export basket and take up robust policy to reduce dependence on energy import, a strategic commodity.

CGS Executive Director Parvez Karim Abbasi said the new world order is facing a cold-war like situation where the US is still number one economy, with the US dollar remaining in the federal reserve of most countries in the world.

At the same time, Bangladesh cannot have bad relations with China because a big percentage of raw materials are imported from the country. Also, there is no scope to maintain bad relations with India, which surrounds Bangladesh. "So, we have to balance these two powers delicately," he said.

Maj Gen (Rtd) A N M Muniruzzaman, president of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), detailed a number of priorities that Bangladesh should consider in the coming days. Those include defending human and labour rights, utilizing the maritime resources and ensuring its security, water diplomacy etc.

"We must enhance our capabilities in cybersecurity. We need to acquire new skills in technology. We must think about how to align ourselves with all countries," he said.

He also suggested including the private sector's inputs in diplomacy, boosting climate diplomacy and strengthening the Bangladesh missions abroad to protect the interests of expatriates and revitalizing SAARC.

Muniruzzaman said the revolutionary aspirations have not been reflected in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and suggested removal of those who collaborated with the fascist regime.

Former ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad stressed on consensus among political parties regarding foreign policy, which must reflect peoples' aspiration.

Bangladesh will be graduating from LDC status next year, but it is not prepared enough to navigate the challenge, he added.

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Zahir Uddin Swapon stressed on a shift in political culture which will create a harmony in terms of foreign policy.

The Bay of Bengal is one of the key strategic areas for the Indo-Pacific, a geopolitical hotspot, for economic shipment of the eastern sphere that makes Bangladesh very important.

"Whoever comes to power in the next election needs to keep all of these things in mind in designing their foreign policy," he said.

Former ambassadors M Shafiullah, Munshi Faiz Ahmad, Shahidul Islam; Adviser to the BNP acting Chairperson Mahdi Amin; Jatiya Party Secretary General Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary; AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju; BIPSS Senior Research Fellow Shafqat Munir; Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshis Chairman M S Shekil Chowdhury; Gonosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki; Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haq Nur also spoke at the event moderated by CGS President Zillur Rahman.