Five-year-old found dead at Gazipur flat

Stepmother held

Police arrested the stepmother of a five-year-old girl after the child was found dead at her flat in Gazipur's Kaliakoir on Wednesday night.

The law enforcers recovered the body of Mim Akter, daughter of Sabuj Mia from Belkuchi, Sirajganj, said police.

Her stepmother, Ayna Akhter, was arrested after a case was filed against her with Kaliakoir Police Station over the incident, said Sub-inspector Abdur Razzak.

According to police and family, Sabuj took her new wife Ayna his home in the upazila's Harinhati area a few days ago. Mim used to live with her mother on the third floor of the building.

Mim went missing around 10:00am on Tuesday. As her parents could not trace her till noon, they and the locals started searching but failed to find her, they added.

Upon suspicion, locals searched Ayna's flat on the fifth floor and found Mim's body in a sack on one of her sun-sheds around 8:00pm, said SI Fancy Jewel, investigating officer of the case.