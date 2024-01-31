Five women honoured as Joyeeta in Dhaka

Five women were honoured as Joyeeta, a Bangla word for victorious woman, for their feats and contributions to society yesterday. Photo: Star

The Department of Women Affairs and Dhaka divisional administration yesterday recognised five women as "Joyeeta"-- meaning victorious woman in Bangla -- for their outstanding achievements and societal contributions.

The winners, selected from Dhaka division, are -- Nazma Masud, recognised for her economic empowerment; Bipasha Hossain, for achievements in education and employment; Zohora Akhter, for her role as a proud mother; Gita Rani Roy, for her resilience in overcoming repression, and Maya Rani Dev Bhowmik, for her remarkable contributions to societal progress.

The awardees will move to the national level where they will compete with Joyeetas of other divisions.

Simeen Hussain Rimi, state minister for the Women and Children Affairs and presidium member of Awami League, handed over the crests at a programme at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium in the capital.

"Women should strive for greater economic independence and autonomy in decision-making," she said.

Attending as special guest, Nazma Mobarek, secretary at Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, said, "Joyeeta means indomitable spirit and I believe every woman is a Joyeeta. Their empowerment is driving Bangladesh towards greater gender equality every year."