Five women to be honoured as Joyeeta

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi) yesterday said the government is going to honour five women as Joyeeta, a Bangla word for victorious woman, for their contributions to various fields on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the programme, which will take place at Osmany Memorial Auditorium today at 10:00am.

The state minister was addressing a press conference at the secretariat on the occasion of Woman's Day.

This year the theme of Women's Day is "Invest to accelerate gender equality and opportunity". Every awardee will receive a cheque for Tk 1 lakh along with a crest and certificate.

The state minister said Anar Kali of Mymensingh; Kalyani Minzi of Rajshahi; tea worker Kamali Rabidas of Sylhet; Jahanara Begum of Barguna and Pakhi Datta of Khulna will receive the awards.

Highlighting the achievements of the winners, the state minister said Kamali Rabidas of Sylhet is a successful mother. After tirelessly working as a tea worker on a daily wage of only Tk 18, she educated one of her sons who is currently an officer at a private bank.

Anar Kali of Mymensingh is a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman. Kalyani Minzi, a member of the Orao community, graduated in Social Science from Rajshahi University and is currently the headmistress of Sonadhighi Government Primary School.

Jahanara Begum of Barguna was married off at the age of 12. The man she was married to attacked her with acid for not being able to pay dowry. Later, she continued to work hard and found success in life.

Pakhi Datta, a member of the Hijra community from Khulna has tirelessly worked for the rights and betterment of her community, the state minister added.