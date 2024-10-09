Five return after 2yrs in Indian jail

Five Bangladeshis returned home on Monday night through the Benapole check post after serving two years in an Indian prison.

The returnees, all hailing from Narail district, were handed over by India's Petrapole Immigration Police to their Bangladeshi counterparts at 8:30pm for travel permit processing.

Upon their return, Rights Jessore, an NGO, took them to a shelter yesterday morning, where they will stay before being reunited with their families.

Benapole Immigration Police Officer-in-Charge Imtiaj Bhuiyan said the group had been trafficked to Kerala, India, by brokers who had promised them lucrative jobs.