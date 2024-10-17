Five police units get new chiefs

Five police units got new chiefs as 10 additional inspectors general of police, including six recently promoted ones, were given new postings yesterday.

Additional IGP Matiur Rahman Sheikh has been made the chief of the Criminal Investigation Department since its head Mohammad Ali Mia was sent into forced retirement on August 22.

The home ministry issued a circular in this regard.

As per the circular, Addl IGPs Sarder Tamiz Uddin Ahmed, Delwar Hossain Mia, Abdullah Al Mahmud, and Kusum Dewan were given the charge of the Railway Police, Highway Police, Armed Police Battalion, and River Police respectively.

It also cancelled the posting of Addl IGP of the Police Headquarters Md Tawfique Mahbub Chowdhury to the Police Bureau of Investigation that has been without a chief since July 19 when Banaj Kumar Majumder retired as the head of the unit.

On August 13, Tawfique was transferred to PBI, but he did not join.

Meanwhile, chief of River Police Abdul Alim Mahmud, head of Special Security and Protection Battalion Golam Kibria, Addl IGPs Alamgir Alam, and Selim Mohammad Jahangir were posted to the Police Headquarters.

Despite the major reshuffle in the top positions, the Special Branch, Industrial Police, and Tourist Police are functioning without Addl IGPs who head the units.

The Special Branch is without a chief as Shah Alam retired on October 3. The Industrial Police has been without a head since August 22 when Mahbubur Rahman was sent into forced retirement. The Tourist Police has been without a boss since September 2 when Mir Rezaul Alam was asked to retire.

The Highway Police had been without a chief since October 9 when Shahabuddin Khan was forced to retire.