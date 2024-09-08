Five people 'pushed back by BSF' detained in Moulvibazar’ Juri

Five people have been detained in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila with police claiming that they were pushed back by Indian border security force.

Abdul Kaium, Goalbari Union chairman, said the detainees, including two Rohingyas, were pushed back into Bangladesh through the Lathitila border area.

Their suspicious behaviour led to their detention and interrogation, during which they revealed they had gone to India for work through brokers.

The two detained Rohingyas are Mustafizur Rahman from Camp No 18 in Kutupalong and Asma Bibi. The other three detainees are Abu Hanif Sarkar, Neelima Khatun, and Sumaiya Akhtar of Ajupara village of Khulna's Terkhada upazila.

According to Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Juri Police Station, the detainees, in separate groups, crossed the border into India with the help of brokers.

He said the two Rohingyas entered India through the Comilla border last Friday. The three Bangladeshis entered India through the Matiranga border of Khagrachari district last Wednesday.

Quoting the detainees, he said they were detained by Indian police in Agartala. The police later handed them over to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Later, BSF pushed them back to Bangladesh through the Juri border area last night, he added.

Appropriate action will be taken against them according to law, said the police official.