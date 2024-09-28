Five people abducted in Teknaf over two days

At least five people have been abducted in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila in two separate incidents.

Four people were abducted from the Whykong-Shamlapur road in Teknaf last evening after armed abductors intercepted three CNG-run auto rickshaws, reports our Cox's Bazar correspondent.

Sami Uddin, inspector of Teknaf's Baharchhara Investigation Centre, said that the kidnappers initially abducted eight people from the Kudum Guha area.

One of the abducted individuals managed to escape, and three others were rescued by locals from the hilly area of Dhala.

The rescued are Anwarul Islam, a CNG driver from Whykong union, Zafar Alam of Jhimongkhali, and Md Abdullah and Md Salim from the Baharchhara area of Teknaf, the inspector said.

A rescue operation is currently underway to recover the remaining four victims, whose identities have yet to be confirmed, he added.

Meanwhile, a man named Atiqur Rahman was kidnapped on Wednesday from the Nakmura area of Nhilla union in Teknaf, said Mohammad Ali, a union parishad member from the Leda area of the union.

The abductors have demanded Tk 50 lakh for his release, according to Atiqur's relatives.

We have informed the police about the abduction, Mohammad Ali said.