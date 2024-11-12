Five more die of dengue

At least five dengue patients died and 1,194 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the deaths, two each were recorded in Dhaka city and Barishal division, and one in Mymensingh division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 360, while the total number of cases stood at 73,587, of which 43,371 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,939 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in Dhaka, and 2,456 in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 68,832 patients have been released till yesterday.