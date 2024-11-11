Five more die of dengue

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in the 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 350 this year.

In the recent fatalities, two were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation, two in the Dhaka North City Corporation, one in the Dhaka division (outside the city corporation).

During the period, 1,337 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of them, 257 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital under DNCC while 172 were hospitalised in DSCC.

Some 4,396 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 69,922 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.