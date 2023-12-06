Five more die of dengue

The death toll from dengue fever has risen to 1,639 this year, as five more patients succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Two of the deceased were from Dhaka.

Meanwhile, 669 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the same period, taking the total number of infections to 315,057. Of them, 108,528 were from Dhaka.

The DGHS said 2,667 dengue patients were still receiving treatment at different hospitals nationwide, including 756 in Dhaka.

A total of 310,751 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.