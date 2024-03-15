Five members of robber gang held

Posing as personnel of police's Detective Branch (DB), a robber gang was targeting people employed in different financial institutions in the capital's Motijheel area during Ramadan.

Following a month-long robbery, they were planning to return home during Eid with the looted money.

The gang even took shelter in a residential hotel in Moghbazar area to implement the plan.

However, their plan failed, as the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday claimed to have arrested five members of the gang from Motijheel and neighbouring areas of the capital.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, disclosed the arrest while addressing the media at his office in the capital's Minto Road.

The arrestees are Deen Islam, Md Sabuj, Sifat Islam Rajib, Mazharul Islam alias Mikel, and Abdus Salam Howlader.

On March 6, posing as DB personnel, the robbers waylaid Shahadat Hossain, manager of a law firm and IT association in Motijheel, on his way to a local bank's branch, forced him inside a microbus, and robbed Tk 71 lakh from him before dropping him in Narayanganj in an unconscious state, said Harun.

DB's Cyber and Special Crime Division (north) conducted a special drive and arrested the five on March 11 after Shahadat filed a case with Motijheel Police Station in this connection on March 8.

The detectives recovered Tk 12 lakh out of the Tk 71 lakh looted money, the microbus used for robbery, a motorbike, a handcuff, jackets, and a fake pistol from their possession.

"Arrestees Rajib and Mazharul used to make targets and inform other gang members. Sabuj bore all expenses to carry out the robbery, and Salam provided transport support. After the robbery, Deen Islam used to take 30 percent of the looted money, Sabuj 20 percent and the rest 50 percent would be divided equally among others," said Harun.

"The gang has long been involved in robbery, abduction, and collecting ransom. They also stole CNG-run autorickshaws," he added.