Five killed in Dhaka in a day

Five people, including two siblings, were stabbed and beaten to death in two separate incidents in the capital's Saidabad and Wari areas yesterday.

Al Amin Bhuiyan, 41, joint secretary of Ward 41 unit BNP, and his brother Nurul Amin Bhuiyan were beaten and stabbed in Wari's Hatkhola area in the morning.

Al Amin's wife Munmun Akter Bhuiyan said he had a dispute with some local Awami League leaders over a flat he bought in Hatkhola area.

"My husband had a scuffle with those Awami League men on Tuesday night. When he and his brother went to the flat this [yesterday] morning, those men hacked them to death," she alleged.

She also alleged that the killers worked for the real estate company that sold the flat to Al Amin.

The bodies were sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Meanwhile, Saif Arafat Sharif, 20, Saidul Islam Yasin, 19, and an unidentified youth, aged around 25, were beaten to death in the morning at a hotel in the Saidabad area.

Some people rescued and took them to Jatrabari Police Station, said Samrat Sheikh, a scout member who was discharging duty at the police station.

Of them, two were taken to DMCH, where doctors declared them dead, said Bachchu Mia. Later, people brought the other youth's body to DMCH in the afternoon.

Samrat said they came to know that locals beat them up over an allegation that the three youths raped a woman, tying up her husband in the hotel.

Shilpi Akhter, mother of Yasin, denied the allegation.

"Yasin was working as a volunteer on the streets for the last couple of days. On Tuesday morning, he left the house at Dhalpur Boubazar, saying he would work at night. An unknown caller called me this morning saying Yasin's condition was not good, and told me to go to Jatrabari Police Station. I immediately went there and found Yasin in serious condition," she said.

Shilpi said her son was still able to speak while being taken to the hospital.

"My son told me that they were beaten on false charges. They did not commit any crime," she said.