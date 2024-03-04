Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Mar 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 12:59 AM

Bangladesh

Five jailed for vandalising idols

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Mar 4, 2024 12:00 AM

A Chattogram court has sentenced five men to two years imprisonment each for vandalising idols that were being built for Durga Puja in Raozan, Chattogram in 2008.

Judge Rabiul Awal of Chattogram District and Judge Court-1 delivered the judgement on Tuesday.

The information came to light after the case document was released yesterday.

The convicts are Nurul Amin, Bedar Meah, Kamal Uddin, Nezam Uddin and Jamal Uddin.

The court had acquitted two other accused as the charges brought against them could not be proved, he added.

Earlier, all seven accused were acquitted of the vandalism charges in 2019.

But the five among the seven were found guilty in the retrial, said Hari Ranjan Nath, additional public prosecutor.

According to the case, the convicts vandalised the idols at a mandop in September, 2008.

Amlendu Banik, an adviser of the Durga Puja Festival Committee, filed a case with Raozan Police Station, accusing the seven people.

