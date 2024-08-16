Five hurt in BNP infighting
At least five people were injured as two rival groups of BNP clashed over previous enmity in Koroitola area of Pabna's Ishwardi upazila yesterday.
The incident took place at around 12:30pm when a group of pro-BNP men and Swechchhasebak Dal activists brought out a procession in the area and a group of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal men suddenly attacked them, ensuing a clash.
Of the five injured, Md Sajal, an activist of Swechchhasebak Dal, was later admitted to the upazila health complex in critical condition.
During the clash, a few motorbikes and shops of pro-BNP men were vandalised in the area.
Police are investigating the incident, said Md Monirul Islam, OC of Ishwardi Police Station.
A tense situation has been prevailing in Rooppur area since a former JCD leader was murdered last week.
Comments