Five held over rape
Police have arrested five persons in connection with a rape case in Rangpur.
Rana, Hafizur Rahman, Alamgir Hossain, Samsul Islam and Bulu Mia -- from Hajirhat in Sadar upazila -- were held on Saturday night.
Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy police commissioner of Rangpur, said Rana and Hafizul picked up a woman and her husband from their house on Friday, accusing them of stealing a goat.
Later, they took them to an isolated place and raped the woman in front of her husband. The accused released the couple after rape, he said.
Yesterday, a Rangpur court sent the arrestees to jail.
Comments