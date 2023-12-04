Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Mon Dec 4, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 12:09 AM

Bangladesh

Five held over rape

Police have arrested five persons in connection with a rape case in Rangpur.

Rana, Hafizur Rahman, Alamgir Hossain, Samsul Islam and Bulu Mia -- from Hajirhat in Sadar upazila -- were held on Saturday night.

Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy police commissioner of Rangpur, said Rana and Hafizul picked up a woman and her husband from their house on Friday, accusing them of stealing a goat.

Later, they took them to an isolated place and raped the woman in front of her husband. The accused released the couple after rape, he said.

Yesterday, a Rangpur court sent the arrestees to jail.

