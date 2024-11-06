Five held with illegal arms, ammunition

A syndicate in Noakhali had been storing various local and foreign weapons, according to a statement from the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

PHQ disclosed the information following the arrest of five suspects by the Noakhali district police early yesterday.

Police also recovered 17 local and foreign firearms, 277 rounds of bullets, and 12kg of hemp during the drive. The firearms include two locally made light guns.

Two pickup vans were also seized by police, said the statement.

The drive was conducted based on information that a criminal gang was trying to store a huge number of arms and ammunition to destabilise the Noakhali district, Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general of the PHQ, told The Daily Star.

Based on the information, the district police set up a checkpost on the Noakhali-Feni regional highway on Monday night.

At the checkpost, at around 1:00am early yesterday, police first arrested Anowar Hossain, 26, and recovered 12kg of cannabis from a pickup van.

Then around 1:30am, police stopped another pickup van and found ten locally made firearms hidden inside polythene, Abdullah-Al-Faruk, superintendent of police of Noakhali, told this newspaper.

Police arrested three -- Badal Hossain, 21, Md Robin, 28, and Murad Hossain, 22 -- from the pickup van.

Based on information from the arrestees, police conducted a drive and detained Md Bahar, 30, from Deoti Dakkhinpara village.

During interrogation, Bahar admitted to storing illegal arms and ammunition.

Later, police recovered the illegal weapons and ammunition from a two-story building in the area, which belongs to an expatriate.

"We are now trying to know who are financing them, which group was responsible, and what was the intention to gather too many firearms and bullets in the district," said SP Faruk. "The accused has been sent to court," he added.

[Our Noakhali correspondent also contributed to this report]