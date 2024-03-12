Five expelled for rape on JU campus

Certificates of two revoked

Jahangirnagar University authorities on Sunday night expelled five students and cancelled the academic certificates of two accused, including Chhatra League leader Mostafizur Rahman, in connection with the gang-rape of a woman after holding her husband captive on campus last month.

The decision was taken in a syndicate meeting held with the university's vice-chancellor Md Nurul Alam in the chair.

According to the decision of the syndicate meeting, the academic certificates of Mostafizur Rahman, the main accused and a student of the 45th batch of international relations department; and his cohort, Murad Hussain; were cancelled, said Abu Hasan, said the university's registrar.

The expelled students are 46th batch student of international relations department Mustafa Manowar Siddiqui Sagar, 44th batch student Shah Paran, 45th batch student Md Hasanuzzaman, and 46th batch student of botany department Sabbir Hasan Sagar.

The name of another expelled student could not be known.

In an earlier syndicate meeting on February 4, a four-member investigation committee was formed to identify the culprits and recommend punishment.

The inquiry committee was asked to submit its report with recommendations within 15 working days.

On February 2, a resident of Ashulia was gang-raped on the campus after keeping her husband confined to room no 317 of Mir Mosharraf Hall of the university.

A case was filed against six people at Ashulia Police Station.

On February 4, four people, including BCL leader Mostafizur, were arrested over the incident.