Five die in lorry-autorickshaw collision in Cumilla

3 more lives lost on roads

Five persons were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased are Jahanara Begum, 55, and her son Shafi Ullah; Pijush Mondol, Monir, 35, and auto-rickshaw driver Ismail, 38.

The accident took place at Mahananda on Sachar Gouripur regional road around 9:30am, said Mozammel Hoque, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Police Station.

Quoting locals and eye-witnesses, the OC said while trying to overtake another vehicle, an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Four of them died on the spot, said Rasel Ahmed, an officer of Daudkandi Fire Brigade, adding that one died after being taken to local health complex.

Injured Sadia, 20, and Sharif, 5, have been sent to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and five others injured in road accidents in three districts in the last two days, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Dhaka, two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by an oncoming lorry in Dhamrai upazila yesterday.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at Bathuli in the upazila around 2:00pm, said police.

Md Ziaur Rahman, 40, and Janib Ali, 50, residents of Jaipura village in Dhamrai, died on the spot, said Gola Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Shah Alam.

In Thakurgaon, a motorcyclist was killed as a truck hit him from the opposite direction in Sadar upazila on Saturday night.

The accident occurred on Thakurgaon-Panchagarh highway at Telipara village, said police.

Saher Ali, 70, from Madarganj village in the upazila died on the spot, said Boda Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shariful Islam.

The truck driver fled from the scene soon after the accident.

In Chattogram, at least five persons were injured in a five- vehicle pileup inside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Patenga yesterday.

Following the incident, the tunnel's penal board got damaged, said the authorities.

The tunnel Deputy Project Director Abul Kalam Azad said, "After the accident we seized the damaged vehicles…"

A car from Patenga point hit a microbus from behind, and minutes after two more cars and a microbus from the same direction crashed into each other, said Tanveer Rifa, an assistant engineer (toll and traffic), Bangabandhu tunnel.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.