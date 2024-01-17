Five to die for killing woman after rape
A Shariatpur court yesterday sentenced five people to death for killing a woman after rape in the district's Damudya upazila in 2019.
Judge Md Sohel Ahmed of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict.
Each of the convicts -- Nizam Bali, 45, Mohammad Ali, 35, Omar Farooq Bepari, 24, Al Amin Bepari, 20, and Ibrahim Molla, 21, of Dakshin Shitalakathi in Damudya -- were fined Tk 1 lakh, court sources said.
Of them, Ibrahim, Al-Amin and Farooq have been absconding since the incident.
On April 18, 2019, Firoza Begum, 55, from Dhankathi in Damudya, went missing, according to the prosecution.
She was killed after the rape.
On April 21, police recovered her body from an abandoned pond in Boro-Naoga area of East Damudya.
Comments