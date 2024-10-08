Five arrested while trying to sneak into India through Panchagarh border: BGB

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained five Bangladeshi nationals from Malkadanga border of Boda Upazila in Panchagarh on Monday night.

The detainees are Nand Kishore Roy, 45, Parimal Roy, 21, Nityananda Roy, 21, Kalyan Roy, 24, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Domar Upazila in Nilphamari district.

This information was given in a press release of BGB-56 Battalion Commander, Nilphamari Lt Col Sheikh Mohammad Badruddoza.

According to the BGB, the five individuals were attempting to cross into India through the main pillar area of the 775 border post. Acting on a tip-off, a BGB patrol team apprehended them from Shuyerpara, about 100 yards inside Bangladesh's territory.

The BGB also seized cash and mobile phones from the detainees.

The process of handing over the detainees to the Boda Police Station was underway, said BGB.