Fishing trawlers stay anchored for rough sea

Following a ban on catching hilsa in the Bay of Bengal for 65 days, fishermen resumed their activities from July 23.

However, for around two weeks since then, the sea has been remaining rough, leaving them with a meagre catch.

Many fishermen, who went to the sea on trawlers from Patuakhali and Barguna, have been returning empty handed during this time.

Fish traders at Patuakhali's Alipur and Mahipur, and Barguna's Patharghata fish landing stations are largely disappointed.

Visiting the fish landing stations recently, this correspondent saw numerous trawlers were anchored at the ghats (docks). Some of those had returned from the sea after days while others were unable to leave due to turbulent sea.

"Our trawler FB Mayer Doa left Patuakhali two days back with 14 fishermen, but had to return empty handed as the sea has been very rough while there hardly any hilsa in the waters," said a fisherman Anisur Rahman.

Rasul Mia, owner of the trawler, said he had to take a loan on high interest from moneylenders to send the fishermen to the sea for fishing.

"As they could not manage to catch any fish, I am now concerned how I am going to pay back the loan," he added.

Another fisherman, Nasir Uddin, echoed him, saying he wanted to stay longer in the sea but had to return as the sea has been becoming rough and unsafe.

"If the weather turns favourable soon, we might leave for the sea again and try our luck," he added.

Many trawler owners and fishermen said they will become destitute if such adverse weather conditions continue to persist longer and affect their livelihoods.

"Most trawler owners who sent their trawlers to sea are counting losses as fishermen have been returning empty handed due to the inclement weather," said Fazlur Rahman Gazi, president of Mohipur Trawler Owners' Association.

Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Fishing Trawler Owners' Association, echoed him, adding that over 200 trawlers are currently anchored due to adverse weather.