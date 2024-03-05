Fishing cat beaten to death in Barguna

A fishing cat was reportedly beaten to death in Khekuani village of Barguna's Amtali upazila early yesterday.

According to locals, the 3.5 feet long cat attacked a goat in one Rezaul Karim's house on Sunday night.

Hearing noises, Rezaul and other locals stepped outside to save the domesticated animal, worth about Tk 3,000 in local markets.

They hit the cat on its head with a stick, killing it on the spot. The body was recovered from Khekuani canal around 10:00am.

"Killing such animals is illegal. It could have been released in the wild if rescued alive. Steps will be taken in this regard upon investigation," said Amtali Upazila Forest Officer Haroon Or Rashid.