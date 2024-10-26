Fishermen violating ban amid lax monitoring

Taking advantage of lax monitoring by officials concerned, some fishermen have been catching hilsa from the rivers across Barishal division violating the ongoing 22-ban on fishing.

Locals and official of Divisional Fisheries Office in Barishal said some fishermen in Hijla, Muladi, Mehendiganj, Babuganj in Barishal district, and some areas in Jhalakathi district have been catching hilsa defying the ban in Meghna, Sugandha, Arial Kha, and Kirtankhola rivers.

Some fishermen also allegedly attacked fisheries officials, police and local government officials when they were apprehended during drives.

The Fisheries Department, meanwhile, acknowledged that the monitoring has not been adequate due to an acute shortage of manpower and police personnel.

"During a drive on October 20, four officials including myself got injured as fishermen hurled brickbats at us, before setting fire to the boat with petrol," said Jahangir Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer of Hijla.

In two similar attacks previously, several people including upazila fisheries officers, Ansar and police personnel were injured, said Nripendranath Biswas, deputy director of divisional fisheries office in Barishal.

"Due to shortage of manpower and available police support, alongside deteriorating situation and lack of security, we are being unable to conduct more drives, while fishermen have continued to defy the ban," he added.

Israil Pandit, president of divisional fishermen's association, said many fishermen did not get government assistance, while others can hardly survive with their families with 25kg rice they were provided.

"Passing their days struggling to remain afloat, some fishermen are being compelled to go to the rivers for catching fish," he also said, adding that the government should provide at least 100kg rice as assistance.

Meanwhile, a total 252 fishermen have been sentenced to 10 days' jail each for violating the fishing ban in the division so far between October 13-22, while a total 1,238 drives and 376 mobile courts were conducted, and 459 cases were filed.

Also, a total 7,996 tonnes of rice is being distributed to 3,19,830 fishermen in six districts of Barishal division as assistance during the ban, said the Divisional Fisheries Office.