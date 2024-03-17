Fishermen allege irregularities in rice distribution

Allegations of irregularities have emerged against Kuakata Municipality of Patuakhali regarding distribution of rice among fishermen who refrained from catching hilsa fries (jatka).

Many fishermen alleged that while they were supposed to be given 80 kilogrammes of rice for the two months of ban against catching hilsa, they received 40-50 kg instead.

Some complained that they did not even get any rice despite being enlisted as fishermen under the municipality, while people from other professions got rice in their place due to nepotism.

The rice distribution took place on Monday, March 11, on Kuakata Municipality office premises in presence of its mayor Anwar Howladar.

"We make a living by fishing in the sea round the year. During ban on fishing we find it very difficult to remain afloat. I am an enlisted fisherman, and I went to the municipality for rice allocated for us. But I did not get any, instead people from other professions, including van drivers and grocers, got rice as they are relatives of the councilors. We have been wronged," said Abdullah, a fisherman from Ward-1.

"I heard that the government allocated 80kg of rice for each of us. But I have been given 50kg. How will my family survive on 50 kg rice for two months?" said fisherman Abdus Salam of Ward-4.

Fisherman Tofazzal of Ward-3 echoed him.

Contacted, Kuakata municipality mayor Anwar Howladar said, "There are 1,300 registered fishermen in my area, but the allocation of rice came for 800 fishermen. That's why some of them didn't get it."

"The matter is being investigated. Legal action will be taken if the allegations of irregularities in distribution of rice are found to be true," said Kalapara UNO Jahangit Hossain.