Fisheries, DoE form probe bodies

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Tue Jul 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 12:00 AM

Two committees were formed yesterday to investigate the reasons behind the death of five brood fish and one dolphin in the Halda river within a week.

The Department of Fisheries formed a five-member committee and asked it to submit a report within seven working days, confirmed Sribas Chandra Chanda, district fisheries officer.

The Department of Environment also formed a probe committee and asked them to finish the investigation within 15 days, said Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the DoE (Chattogram District Office).

