Fisher by profession, artist by passion

Art has no limit, and Zakir Hossain Munshi, a fisherman by profession, is an example of this statement.

The 54-year old from Ruhita village in Barguna's Patharghata upazila, makes his living by venturing into deep sea on trawlers to catch hilsa and other fish in the bay.

Beyond this, he is a self-taught woodcarver, creating intricate collectible showpieces from wood.

"To catch fish, we often have to go along the Sundarbans. From there I collect roots of dead trees and woods that are washed away from the forest. I used to make wooden shelves with the wood and sell those in the village for around 13 years. Over time, I learnt woodcarving to make showpieces, and have so far made over 200 items," he said.

Zakir has a small yard at his house where he works with wood in his free time, using basic tools to carve those into various items including airplanes, trawlers, boats, deer, fish, etc.

He aspires to use his skills further, and sell his works to be able to contribute more for his family. However, that requires patronage.

A nature lover, Zakir has also played a role in the conservation of animals by rescuing and releasing more than 300 snakes so far.

Panu Chaparashi, a local resident, said Zakir's woodworks are intriguing, and many people come to see his works.

"I come from a poor family, and only managed to study till fourth-grade. Since my childhood, I have been fishing with my father in the Baleshwar river and Bay of Bengal. I learned woodcarving all by myself out of sheer curiosity," Zakir said.

"I try to take inspiration for my pieces from the things I see around me, such as speed boats, national flag, aircrafts, trawlers, boats, deer and fish, etc."

"Locals often come to see my artworks and if they like them, I give them away for free. Many tourists also come here, especially in winter. They also appreciate my work. Last year, a tourist from Dhaka bought some of my artworks for Tk 22,000."

"I want to take my artworks to be exhibited... on behalf of the coastal people to whom I belong," he also said.

Alamgir Hossain, chairman of Patharghata upazila parishad, said, "We will provide him with full support to hone his skills and showcase his works."

Md Roknuzzaman, Patharghata upazila nirbahi officer, echoed him.