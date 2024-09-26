Fish from over 7,000 enclosures washed away

Incessant rainfall over the past few days caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas of Bagerhat, inundating at least 7,000 fish enclosures across the district.

Local fish farmers are facing huge losses as fish worth hundreds of crores of taka were washed away from the enclosures, ponds and canals following the inundation since September 16.

Even with the odds stacked against them, many fish farmers were seen trying to salvage their remaining fish using nets and natural barriers like water hyacinths.

The worst-hit areas include Fakirhat, Chitalmari, and Mollahat upazilas, which are renowned for prawn cultivation, while fish farmers in Mongla, Rampal and Morrelganj upazilas also suffered substantial losses, according to the district fisheries department.

"My three ghers (fish enclosures) are entirely submerged under knee-deep water. Fish worth around Tk 10 lakh, that were ready to be harvested, have been swept away, while the vegetables I cultivated within the enclosures have also been damaged," said Mirajul Islam, a farmer from Faltita village in Fakirhat.

Nasir Sheikh, a farmer from Kahalpur village in Mollahat, shared similar plight.

Tulu Haque, a farmer from Chitalmari, said, "Many of us had borrowed from banks and NGOs for fish farming and growing vegetables in and around the enclosures. How are we going to pay back the loans and reinvest to resume cultivation?"

The affected farmers called upon the government to provide financial assistance to help them grapple with the loss.

Contacted, ASM Russel, district fisheries officer in Bagerhat, said, "We are working on to assess the damages, while affected farmers are being advised on preventing fish from getting washed away."