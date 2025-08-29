Fish exports to India via Benapole earn over Tk 470 crore in FY 2024-25

Compared to last fiscal year, export volume has increased by 5,450 metric tonnes

Bangladesh exported fish worth Tk 470.61 crore to India through the Benapole land port in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

During this time, 13,742 metric tonnes of fish were exported.

Compared to the last fiscal year, the export volume has increased by 5,450 metric tonnes, Mamun Tarafder, deputy director of Benapole Land Port, shared the data. He added that of the total exported fish, 13,210 tonnes were freshwater species, including pabda, pangas, tengra, tilapia, while 532 tonnes were hilsa.

Local fish trader Al Mamun said that Bangladesh ranks third in global fish production. The country has an annual demand of about 48 lakh metric tonnes of fish.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, fish production was 50.18 lakh tonnes across the country. As production exceeds demand, fish exports have been increasing steadily for several years.

Government data shows Bangladesh exported a total of 91,000 metric tonnes of fish and fish products worth Tk 5,145 crore in FY 2024-25, of which Benapole accounted for 13,742 metric tonnes.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, 8,292 metric tonnes of fish were exported through this land port.

Despite the growth, exporters complain about inadequate port facilities. "Exporters have to travel 85 kilometres to Khulna for certain formalities, delaying perishable goods," said Aminul Haque, vice-president of the Benapole Import-Export Association. "If clearance could be completed at Benapole and all legal facilities ensured, earnings would increase even further."

Confirming the rise, Sajib Saha, fish quarantine officer at Benapole, said, "Fish exports have increased by almost 50 percent this year compared to last year. Efforts are underway to improve export facilities."